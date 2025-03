The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Kawarau Bridge, close to the AJ Hackett Bungy jumping centre near Queenstown. Photo / NZME

The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Kawarau Bridge, close to the AJ Hackett Bungy jumping centre near Queenstown. Photo / NZME

Police have named the man found dead on State Highway 6 near Queenstown.

He was 22-year-old Ryoma Seki from Japan.

Seki was found dead on a remote alpine roadside near the Kawarau Bridge Historic Reserve in Gibbston on the evening of March 3.

Police believe he fell from a cliff before being hit by a vehicle, however, they say his cause of death will be determined by the coroner.