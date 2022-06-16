National Party leader Christopher Luxon reveals how the National Party would tackle the surge in gang crime. Video / Mark Mitchell

A prominent kaumātua is questioning the Māoridom guidance given to National Party leader Christopher Luxon following social media debate of a potential tikanga breach.

An image of Luxon sitting on a desk during a visit to Ormiston Junior College this week has been shared on social media, prompting a discussion as to whether it was in violation of tikanga.

As explained by kaumātua and Manurewa Marae board chairman Rangi McLean, sitting on a table - particularly one used for preparing and serving food - is in opposition to Māori tikanga, held for generations.

Auckland North Shore councillor Richard Hills was among those who took a dim view of Luxon's seating choice, saying it was "basic tikanga" that wasn't hard to abide by.

Sitting on a table? Really? Come on. Basic tikanga. It’s not hard. https://t.co/jegctwMErh — Richard Hills (@RichardHills_) June 16, 2022

Other commenters noted the distinction between a dining table and a school desk.

In a statement from Luxon's office, a spokesperson said it was not believed the National Party leader caused any offence through his actions.

The statement confirmed Luxon "would, of course, not sit on a table where food is served".

McLean, also the kaumātua adviser for Te Pāti Māori (the Māori Party), believed Luxon's actions still breached tikanga, even though the desk wasn't linked to kai preparation or consumption.

"A table is a table in our view, irrespective of whether it's a table for students and all that, the practice of not sitting on a table is what is paramount here," he told the Herald.

"Definitely, I would advise Chris Luxon not to sit on tables - sit on a chair, that's what a chair's made for."

Manurewa Marae board chairman and Te Pāti Māori kaumātua adviser Rangi McLean. Photo / Michael Craig

McLean did acknowledge approval from the host was a factor in evaluating whether tikanga was breached.

"I understand that a lot of Pākehā cultures that take note of that, that's fine when they're in their own environment, but if you come into my environment at a marae, I'd say, 'Get off the table.'"

Is he sitting on a table? pic.twitter.com/qFYtLCetjh — Queenie Foxy (@FoxyLustyGrover) June 15, 2022

Luxon's understanding of Māoridom's needs was interrogated during an interview with broadcaster Moana Maniapoto on Māori Television in April.

During the interview, Maniapoto accused Luxon of promoting misinformation and separatism in his opposition to the Māori Health Authority.

"Everybody, all the experts - the Heather Simpson report, the Māori health advisory group, all the NGOs that wrote to you and David Seymour last week, the Waitangi Tribunal with its interim recommendation - they all say that we need an independent Māori authority that will work in a certain way. Why do you not trust expert advice," Maniapoto asked?

Luxon replied; "Because I think it will end up creating a massive amount of bureaucracy".

An image of Christopher Luxon sitting on desk during a visit to Orimston Junior College this week was shared on social media. Photo / Supplied

McLean questioned why some of Luxon's actions and comments were seemingly out of step with Māoridom, given the competency of his Māori adviser - Tuwhakairiora Williams.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon believes he didn't cause offence by sitting on a desk during a school visit. Photo / Marty Melville

"[Williams] is one of the most competent Māori traditionalists, practitioners that Chris could have."

McLean also referenced Luxon's significant support from senior members of the Ngāpuhi iwi, from whom he could receive guidance.

"Why he's not utilising that is beyond me," McLean said.

Luxon had visited the southeast Auckland school by request of several students who had been interested to speak with the National Party leader.

Ormiston Junior College principal Luke Sumich said Luxon was "excellent" in how he spoke to the students and didn't take any offence to his seating option.

"We're all at different stages of our tikanga competency and so therefore, personally I didn't take offence to Chris doing that, but I do understand that we're all at different stages."