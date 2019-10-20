Kate Hawkesby: Why National need to rule out NZ First deal

NZ First leader Winston Peters was in vintage form at the party's conference over the weekend. Photo / Boris Jancic

So a big weekend for Winston Peters at the annual NZ First party conference.

Not as big as it could've been given the party was expected to make some big policy announcements and instead we got dribs and drabs of nothing much.

A vote to investigate a policy on young people doing community service.. and to review its position on festival drug testing.

But the main act Winston was in classic Winston form.

He stuck the boot into the media which is to be expected, but surely getting tiresome by now?

He derided Three, and then cautioned all media not to write him off again.

Vintage Winston.

But the tactic NZ First has now employed, and I believe will employ right up until election day is to distance themselves from the very government they helped form and are in bed with.

Why? Because they're losing votes because of that union.

Disillusioned former NZ First voters feel sold out, and they're bailing.

So the party is trying to isolate itself out from the Government claiming to be the ones who're keeping this government honest and preventing economic disaster.

"Look at us, we killed off CGT!" seems to be their current mantra.

Not that that holds much sway with gun owners who're still reeling and feel sold out.

But this peeling the party away from Labour and the Greens appears their new focus.

I've heard they're also doing it in business circles.. referring to Labour as inexperienced.

They're even less delicate when referring to the Greens.

So what's the game plan here?

Because there was also the constant referral this weekend to National.

Winston even called NZ First the real National party.. "with a capital 'N'".

He'll be wanting to set himself up as Kingmaker once more.

But this focus on the Nats I think, is because he knows National need friends and he's toying with them.

We know he hates Simon Bridges and Paula Bennett.

So is this his way of hinting to the Nats get rid of Bridges and Bennett, and maybe we can do business?

He may hope this approach drags some of the party's disillusioned center-right voters back into the fold.

But history tells us Winston only ever does what's good for Winston.

Which is why National needs to now, more than ever, rule NZ First out.