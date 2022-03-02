Protest ends in fury & flames, RATs available to more people from today and nearly 50 Kiwis arrested in online child sex abuse operation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host Kate Hawkesby has been caught up in a Facebook scam which is impersonating her and telling people they've won a share of $20,000.

But Facebook, owned by Meta, doesn't believe the scam is fake, said Hawkesby.

"The concerning thing is that Facebook doesn't appear interested in shutting it down, I just think they are unable to discern between what's fake and what's real because in their mind it is legit," she said.

The scammer made a Facebook page pretending to be Hawkesby, and appeared to use photos of her from Google.

In a column, Hawkesby wrote that they were commenting on her show page, Early Edition with Kate Hawkesby, and telling commentators they'd won a cash prize. All they had to do, it claimed, was enter their credit card details to a provided link.

She was not sure how many people have been targeted by the scam so far.

Hawkesby said she was only made aware of the scam when people started messaging her on Instagram expressing how excited they were to be selected.

"I spent a good chunk of yesterday messaging people back explaining sadly they'd not won anything," she wrote. "But I can understand their confusion, scammers are clever, the pictures are mine, the ZB logo is there, it's got ripped off sponsor IDs stamped all over it ... it looks legit."

Hawkesby reported the fake page to the social media platform, and said several others have also reported it.

But, according to the radio host, Facebook said it didn't believe the page was fake and said there was nothing to investigate.

Someone is pretending to be Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host Kate Hawkesby on Facebook. Photo / File

In an email, Facebook wrote: "We reviewed the profile your friend reported and found that it isn't pretending to be you and doesn't go against our Community Standards."

Evidence of Hawkesby's real page and the fake page were included in the report.

"Seems like enough good evidence to me," she wrote in the column. "But not for Zuckerberg. His Facebook bots or support team - whoever they may be – came back to us hours later declaring in all their wisdom, that upon investigating, they'd discovered that the scammer was in fact me. I kid you not."

She said she is trying "desperately" to get the page taken down and is worried for people who might fall for the scam.

"Facebook keep replying and saying the page is legit, it is me and it will stay and we cannot understand it at all," she said.

"I've had several people message me quite disturbed by it and I feel desperately sorry for them."

She urged people to be vigilant on the internet and to not give out credit card details.

Hawkesby questioned how people and advertisers could trust the platform.

"It can literally leave up a fake scam impersonating someone, attempting to rip people off, all because it can't tell the difference between real and fake. How worrying is that?" she said.