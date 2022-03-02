Protest ends in fury & flames, RATs available to more people from today and nearly 50 Kiwis arrested in online child sex abuse operation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host Kate Hawkesby has been caught up in a Facebook scam which is impersonating her and telling people they've won a share of $20,000.

But Facebook, owned by Meta, doesn't believe the scam is fake, Hawkesby said in a column for Newstalk ZB's website.

The scammer made a Facebook page pretending to be Hawkesby, and appeared to use photos of her from Google.

She said they were commenting on her show page, Early Edition with Kate Hawkesby, and telling commentators they'd won a cash prize. All they had to do, it claimed, was enter their credit card details to a provided link.

Hawkesby said she was only made aware of the scam when people started messaging her on Instagram expressing how excited they were to be selected.

"I spent a good chunk of yesterday messaging people back explaining sadly they'd not won anything," she wrote. "But I can understand their confusion, scammers are clever, the pictures are mine, the ZB logo is there, it's got ripped off sponsor IDs stamped all over it ... it looks legit."

Hawkesby reported the fake page to the social media platform.

But, according to the radio host, Facebook said it didn't believe the page was fake and said there was nothing to investigate.

"My boss contacted our security team here at NZME, he contacted the digital people, he reported the fake account and the scam to Facebook itself and included proof of the real me page versus the fake me page," Hawkesby wrote.

"Seems like enough good evidence to me. But not for Zuckerberg. His Facebook bots or support team - whoever they may be – came back to us hours later declaring in all their wisdom, that upon investigating, they'd discovered that the scammer was in fact me. I kid you not."

Hawkesby questioned how people and advertisers could trust the platform.

"It can literally leave up a fake scam impersonating someone, attempting to rip people off, all because it can't tell the difference between real and fake. How worrying is that?" she said.

Someone is pretending to be Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host Kate Hawkesby on Facebook. Photo / File

Hawkesby said she is trying to get the page taken down but warned that the scammer is still messaging people.

"This is fake. Do not click on it," she wrote in a post to her real Facebook page.

Hawkesby joins other personalities who have endured similar ordeals, including her husband Mike Hosking.

In 2019 Hosking slammed Facebook after fake news stories using his photos began to circulate and a year later scammers created burner Twitter accounts and used screenshots of him to trick people into falling for cryptocurrency scams.

Former All Black Sonny Bill Williams was also caught up in a fake news story in 2019 which promoted Crypto Revolt - a computer app said to make users large amounts of money but was labelled a scam.

Radio host Duncan Garner, who joined MediaWorks this year, was also targetted in 2019 when his photos were used to advertise Bitcoin and cars on Facebook.

Last year, a company was selling CBD (Cannabidiol) products using All Black legend Richie McCaw's image and name without his consent.