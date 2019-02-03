COMMENT: While we spend a lot of time angsting over whether helmets should be worn on Lime scooters, or whether they should be ridden on footpaths or not, spare a thought for quad bikes.
The number of quad bike deaths in this country, according to one coroner, is unacceptably high.
Deaths reached a record high in 2016, and that's before we get to all the serious harm injuries.
According to injury statistics, 845 people are injured on quad bikes each year - 190 of those are seriously hurt.
It's not a new problem, nor is it an unknown one. So why are people still dying on quad bikes?