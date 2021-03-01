Karori homicide: Police issue renewed appeal for information

Rau Tongia, 33, was found dead on December 20 last year. Photo / Supplied

Police are not ruling out further arrests into the homicide of Rau Tongia, after a sixth person was charged last month in relation to his death.

Rau Tongia, 33, was found in his Karori home on December 20.



Detective Sergeant Steve Wescott said police were continuing to make "good progress".

"Inquiries continue to be made in relation to the firearm recovered throughout the investigation," he said.

"In particular, police are interested in understanding who had the firearm in the days and weeks prior to the shooting."

"Police are also continuing to investigate whether there were others who assisted the primary offender on the night."

Last month a 47-year-old appeared in the Wellington District Court as the sixth person to be charged in relation to the homicide of Tongia.

Three other women have been charged with his murder in varying degrees, and another man and woman have charged with being an accessory after that fact.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them on 105 and quote file number 201220/8063.

Alternatively they could contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.