A teenager on Auckland's Karangahape Road suffered a head injury after he was assaulted on Karangahape Road. Video / Supplied

A 17-year-old who suffered a serious head injury during an assault on Auckland’s Karangahape Rd blames police for not stepping in when a wild brawl broke out.

The young worker, who the Herald has agreed not to name, said the fight started outside his workplace while he was closing up shortly after 1am on Sunday and quickly spread down the road.

It took 10 minutes for police to arrive, but when they did he claims they did not take action - despite outnumbering those actively fighting.

The teenager told the Herald he was assaulted 10 minutes after police arrived when one of the group was made aware he was filming.

The worker said he was holding his phone down and was recording the event for his own safety. Video shows the assailant telling the victim to “shove the phone up his arse”.

”He then punched me in the left cheek and walked away, calling me a ‘f***ing d***head’. The police didn’t do anything in that moment,” he told the Herald.

After the assault, the victim reported it to officers at scene and says he was brushed off.

”I had to ask if there was much damage and I was told something along the lines of ‘you have blood on your face, just go wipe it up’. They also didn’t bother taking my details.”

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered a fracture and bruising around his left eye and was left without feeling in part of his mouth.

CT scans show the damage and doctors have told him to avoid sport and activities such as watching television for long periods.

The victim, who also lives just off K Rd, said the violence was disturbing, even though he said he was used to the chaotic rhythm of life on the street, which is famous for its colourful nightlife.

He said he had seen similar incidents in the past and seen them policed in the same way, with officers standing back to observe violence without stepping in.

The victim said they did not feel safe on Karangahape Rd.

”I’m confident walking down K Rd, but that doesn’t mean I feel safe. I walk down with great caution. I watch every person, even in the daytime. Because I’ve seen things happen in the day too.”

The victim suffered a broken bone around his eye in the attack. Photo / Supplied

He said he was considering shifting elsewhere in the CBD, saying even a short move closer to downtown would leave him feeling a lot safer.

”It should have been resolved in a few minutes, but instead it took about an hour.”

He believed the police could have resolved the incident sooner had pepper spray been used earlier. He said he hadn’t seen police use it, but some of those affected had come to his workplace after he was assaulted, seeking milk to ease the symptoms.

”They could have done it a lot sooner and a lot more efficiently.”

Inspector Grae Anderson, area commander for Auckland Central, told the Herald police were disappointed by the behaviour of many who travelled into the city on Friday and Saturday nights.

Anderson said police responded to numerous disorders and assaults over the weekend in central Auckland that were “fuelled by intoxication”.

“This is unfortunately not a new experience for police in the CBD.”

He said five people were arrested in the incident on Karangahape Rd on Sunday morning and confirmed pepper spray was used to bring the situation under control.

Responding to claims that the policing was inadequate to prevent violence, Grae told the Herald police “deploy considerable resource” to what he described as “reassurance and prevention patrolling” in busy areas of the CBD.

“In these kinds of volatile situations, our staff must take a measured approach in their response to keep both themselves and the wider public safe,” he added.

“Police will continue to have a visible presence across busy nightlife areas, working with the hospitality sector and those engaging in disorderly behaviour should expect themselves to be held accountable.

“Our message to the wider public is to have a good night but not drinking to excess, have a plan to get home at the end of it all, and to check in on your friends.”