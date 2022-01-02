Karamea helicopter crash: Emergency services rush to crash at West Coast holiday resort

Multiple helicopters were on the way to the crash site.

A helicopter crash in the town of Karamea in the Buller District has left the pilot with serious injuries this afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics rushed to the Last Resort hotel and lodge after the crash at the helipad of the resort shortly before 4pm today.

Initial indications are that the pilot was the only person on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, NZ police confirmed.

The pilot is reported to be conscious and breathing but with serious injuries.

A St John ambulance spokesperson confirmed they sent a rescue helicopter and two ambulances to the scene.

The pilot was airlifted to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition.

A Fire and Emergency communications shift manager confirmed to the Herald they responded to a helicopter crash at a helipad at the Last Resort hotel and lodge on Waverley St, Karamea.

The shift manager said at this stage it is not known how serious the crash was and it may have just been a hard landing on the Last Resort helipad.

The town of Karamea has a population of around 300-400 people and has the Karamea Aerodrome which includes a helicopter charter business.

The crash will be reported to the Civil Aviation Authority.

