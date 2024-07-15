One of those songs, Break, was released on June 21 and the other two, Politics and Cautious, are set to come out soon.

Adams said she chose to do an EP rather than an album as it wasn’t as time-consuming, which could have been too much for her as she’s a student at Victoria University, studying for a Bachelor of Communications degree with a major in marketing and international relations.

Mia Adams performing with Sonny Edwards.

The EP was produced by Kāpiti’s Joseph Lee, and the cover art was done by one of Adams’ friends, Sonny Edwards, from Waikanae.

Adams said the songwriting process was different for each song.

The last song on the EP, Cautious, was written within a week, whereas the other unreleased song, Politics, took a few months, and Adams had to change it several times before she was happy with it.

She said she’s had a lot of support for her music, especially from other lesser-known artists.

In fact, connecting with other budding musicians has been one of Adams’ favourite things about writing her EP.

“It’s been really cool finding people who are doing the same thing as me.”

She said she has had lots of other artists recommended to her, and she has also been recommended to others, which is helping get her name out there.

She is also planning to perform a couple of gigs and said she hoped a part-time music career would be possible for her.

You can listen to Adams’ music at https://open.spotify.com/artist/1F6GSqvDX2hc73E0oR04QH?si=ILVwbC6RRse3mSO9a671yw