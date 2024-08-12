“Finding a boat out here for us is easy. We’ve got radar, boats are big and generally you can plot where you know they may be.

“But for divers, there are a number of things that can happen when they’re underwater. They can become disorientated or the tides are running quicker than they suspect.

“In this case, it was an outgoing tide, which runs quite strong out here.

“So you’ve then got a northerly wind that’s pushing towards the south and then you’ve got a reasonably strong current pushing towards the south as well.

“It makes it pretty difficult.”

Davidson said the divers surfaced and realised they had been pushed far from their support vessel.

They made the call to swim for more than an hour to Motungārara, or Fisherman’s Island.

“They tried to contact their two offsiders on the boat. But the distance was growing [and] the light was starting to dim.

“They had to make a decision themselves to self-rescue, which they did. They’re going against a very strong tide here, which swirls around those islands. So they would have been working hard.”

Davidson said the men were well-equipped with high-quality gear, buoyancy aids and personal rescue kits, which included the matches they used to light a fire once ashore.

“Worst-case scenario for us was that they’d washed past the islands and were heading south. So we were set up to do a long, creeping line search orientating south and - given the conditions - we could have expected them probably to float for four nautical miles (7.5km), which is a long way.

“We were well-assisted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter out of Wellington. They spotted the fire. They couldn’t get down low to see but - from our local knowledge - we knew that there was nobody else on that island so it had to be the divers,” Davidson said.

Once found, the men were well and in good spirits, he said.

“They were more interested and concerned about their girlfriends in the tender boat, because they knew the girls would be worried sick about them.

“But physically, they were in terrific shape because they had good gear and they’d looked after themselves.”

Davidson said he was grateful for the work of the police, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Coastguard volunteers - both at sea and on land - who all came together for a great result.

- RNZ