Kapiti Hidden Books project encourages kids to discover and read

John and Y'vonne Miller with books ready to be hidden as part of the Kapiti Hidden Books launch. Photo / Rosalie Willis

After a chance conversation with someone they had just met, Y'vonne and John Miller went all the way up to Whangārei to research a project they had only just heard about, after deciding they wanted to start it in Kāpiti.

Waikanae woman Y'vonne Miller is starting Kapiti Hidden Books, a project which encourages children to read, following similar successful projects in the UK, New York City and New Zealand's Whangarei.

"Children love to 'find things'," Y'vonne said.

"Our project aims to appeal to their sense of adventure by hiding books for them to find, then to read.

"They are free to keep the book but they are also encouraged to have fun hiding it again or hiding a different book for another child to find."

Y'vonne Miller with a book ready to be hidden. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Both Y'vonne and her husband are book-mad and want to share their love of reading with others.

"We love reading and we love discovering things," John said.

"A lot of children are not reading books or feeling the paper in their hands as they turn the pages," Y'vonne said.

"This is about encouraging children to get outside and to think outside the square.

"I'm doing this because I love children and getting them to read."

In New York City, The Books Fairies was started by a woman called Amy Zaslansky who wanted to share her love of books as well as her overflowing home library with less fortunate children.

From there she started The Book Fairies which has connected with children and organisations all over metropolitan New York.

In Whangārei, there are now over 500 participants and volunteers contributing to Whangarei Hidden Books who hide and find books throughout the city.

Following the model used in Whangārei, participants are asked to hide books around Kāpiti inside a clear zip lock bag (so it is waterproof) with a note explaining why the book is hidden.

A book ready to be hidden. Photo / Rosalie Willis

Books are to be hidden in places easy for children to find, but placed carefully so as to be protected by the elements and not blow away in wind.

The volunteer is then asked to share on the Kapiti Hidden Books Facebook page where the book is so parents can take their children to the area for them to "find" the book and spread to word to others.

The participant is then asked to "pay it forward" by re-hiding the book after they are finished with it, or hiding another book to continue the project for more children.

It is also a good way of passing on old children's books for those who might not have their own books, or for those who are avid readers and go through a lot of books.

"This group was started by friends who wanted to make a difference in our community."

The project starts on Friday, February 5 in Ōtaki and Waikanae and is run by a group of volunteers through the Kapiti Hidden Books Facebook page.

"Visit the Facebook page for more information and to see the simple rules to make the project fun and successful."