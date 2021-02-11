Kāpiti College's Reg Goston puts away whiteboard pens for last time

Reg Goston. Photo / David Haxton

One of Kāpiti College's longest serving staff members, Reg Goston, is retiring at the end on the month.

Reg, 65, has been a key member of staff for nearly 42 years at the Raumati Beach based college on the Kāpiti Coast.

He's actually been with the college for 47 years when you factor in his student years there.

Staying in one job for such a long time is a bit of a rarity nowadays but Reg had "never thought about moving".

Moreover he was brought up on the coast and enjoys the lifestyle it offers.

"I love the place."

Reg had to decide on what career path to follow when his student days finished.

Originally he wanted to be an airline pilot, then a lawyer but finally choose teaching after being inspired by staff in his senior college years.

He studied at Victoria University as well as teachers' training college in Christchurch, specialising in maths and physical education.

His second and final teachers' training college work place experience, after Christchurch Boys High School, saw him back at Kāpiti College.

"One day I was teaching a maths class and our principal Peter Goodwin tapped on the classroom door.

"I was trembling because he was feared by everyone and ruled with an iron fist.

"He said to me 'Of course Goston I'm sure you want to work at this college don't you?'.

"Because no one ever said no to him I said 'yes'.

"And that's where my connection with Kāpiti College continued for the next 42 years."

Reg started teaching at the college in May 1979 as a regular teacher in maths and physical education, before becoming a senior dean in the early 1990s and assistant principal in the early 2000s.

He's had various responsibilities from sorting out the student/staff timetabling, organising relief teachers, running of various events, and classroom duties.

There have been many highlights from rugby and netball tours to Australia, school productions, and Year 13 trips to Tongariro National Park.

Reg has always had a passion for sport.

When he was a student he was the senior boys' tennis champion, senior boys' cross-country champion, captain of the 1st XV and more.

The honour of sportsperson of the year was bestowed on him in his final year as a college student.

Once he was on the teaching staff he got heavily involved in sports particularly rugby, athletics and cross-country.

"I've seen a lot of good sports kids go through here.

"A few highlights have been seeing the career of Christian Cullen flourish, from being a very small third form rugby player, who just amazed us with his skills, to the time he dominated other 1st XVs and was selected for the New Zealand Secondary Schools team.

"In athletics and cross-country, Hamish Carson was an outstanding competitor through the grades and moved into national and international competitions soon after leaving college.

"I remember the amazing talent of students like Geraldine Isaacs, who still holds eight college athletics records.

"The Hawkyard brothers were fine runners in their own right.

"And the late Daryl Cherry who lost his life before he was surely going to represent provinces at high levels and probably New Zealand.

"There are numerous others that I should mention."

And he's seen lots of change.

"It's always hard to talk about change because it happens so slowly.

"There's been changes to the buildings, curriculum has hugely changed with a lot more choice, and the biggest change has been technology which is the thing I find hardest to keep up with at my age."

But students "aren't that much different than they were 40 years ago".

There was one change he'd like to see students make though.

"I wish they put their phones away and get on with their life."

Reg said the "vast majority of students are wonderful people".

"There have always been difficult students, from when I started until now, but if you treat them the right way they tend to become good people."

It had been challenging to keep up with the changes in education, and Reg admits to feeling a bit burnt out, hence the time was right to "move on in a different direction".

He's a person who likes to be busy and was looking forward to tending the garden, playing bowls, or some fishing and diving.

While life will lead him in a new direction, his fondness for the college will remain.

"I'll miss the company and companionship of staff.

"I'll miss the joy of seeing kids successful.

"I have loved my time at Kāpiti College because it has a great culture and the people, staff and students, are there for the right reasons."

Reg's last day at Kāpiti College is on Friday, February 26.