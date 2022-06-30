Kāpiti Art Studio artists Erena Wylie, Helen Wildin, Debbie Holland, Heather Lopdell, Finley McLuckie and Stacey Menzies have made it into the top 100 of the IHC Art Awards. Photo / Rosalie Willis

On Thursday mornings at Kāpiti Art Studio, artists of many different kinds can be seen working away with their choice of materials, paired with friendly conversation and a cup of tea.

Heather Lopdell paints layers and layers of paint onto paper, creating a triptych over a month - a process which takes, in her words, "forever".

Stacey Menzies uses spray paint to cover a circular canvas before sticking on golden leaves to complete the work, while Debbie Holland decides to do something completely out-of-the-box, painting a chair with acrylic paint and turning it from a tired white sitting chair into an electric statement piece.

All three are regulars at the Thursday morning art sessions put on by Kāpiti Art Studio, supported by funding from Te Tahua Whakahaumaru Creative Arts Recovery and Employment (CARE) Fund.

Because of the funding, Kāpiti Art Studio co-ordinator Rebecca Bond is able to enter the artists into competitions, awards and exhibitions, the most recent of which is the IHC Art Awards.

This year, six artists from the studio have made it into the top 100.

Heather, Stacey and Debbie have just been announced as finalists, as have Helen Wildin, Erena Wylie and Finley McLuckie.

Proving to be a budding photographer over the past few years, Helen has continued with the craft, going all around the district to take photos.

Heading out with co-ordinator Rebecca Bond, Helen took photos from Ōtaki all the way down to Paraparaumu, with a stop at the Bust Stop Cafe providing many photos.

Choosing one hero-image, Helen and Rebecca put it into an app which helped them create an image of Kāpiti Island using all the photos, sorted into the colours needed to create the island and sea.

Meanwhile, Erena's work has used perhaps one of the most interesting techniques of the group, punching holes in a circular canvas painted black.

The holes are punched in the canvas to replicate the image on a 10 cent coin, giving it texture and allowing for light to shine through.

"I liked the idea of creating art that blind people can feel," Erena said.

"It's called Taniwha and has lots of texture."

Kāpiti College Year 13 student Finley McLuckie goes to Kāpiti Art Studio on Thursday afternoons, with her painting Glowing Trees chosen as a finalist.

Enjoying painting, drawing, sewing and many other forms of art, Finley creates mystical worlds through her art.

She said it is "pretty exciting and cool" to make it into the top 100.

Her Glowing Trees piece has trees blending in colour from purple to green with blue in-between, creating a stunning scene you could almost walk into.

Together the artists are supported to create works with many different materials, only limited by their creativity in a welcoming and safe environment.