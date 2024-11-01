Abramowicz, a parrot expert and former Te Anau Bird Sanctuary volunteer, has advocated for Charlie Girl’s return to Te Anau arguing she has exhibited signs of stress and poor welfare under current management.

A Dunedin City Council (DCC) spokesperson said the trespass notice was issued because of “health and safety concerns” for its staff in response to what it described as ongoing harassment by Abramowicz.

“The person has previously been asked to voluntarily leave the garden by staff, and they agreed to stay away if the Department of Conservation (DoC) removed Charlie from our care. DoC are continuing to investigate options for the potential relocation of Charlie. In the meantime, she will remain at the botanic garden.”

Abramowicz said she has since already consulted a lawyer and believes the trespass notice to be an overreaction and “likely a breach of my Bill of Rights”.

Advocates for Charlie Girl believe the South Island kākā is displaying signs of distress since being relocated to Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

“I’ve never harassed staff. In fact, they’ve approached me multiple times and harassed me, which I’ve filed complaints about, though they were dismissed,” she said.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. They’re making false claims to prevent me from documenting and advocating for her. But I’ll continue advocating for her and the proper care of all birds.”

Originally from Delaware, Abramowicz encountered Charlie Girl in 2004 in Te Anau during her studies at the University of Canterbury.

She frequently returned to New Zealand and Te Anau over the years, and was made a resident last November. She lives in Te Anau.

Since Charlie Girl’s move to Dunedin, Abramowicz claims to have observed a decline in her condition. She claims the kākā is displaying stress-induced behaviours such as weaving, wing sagging and repetitive movements.

An MPI investigation into the well-being of Charlie Girl found there to be no issues with her welfare in Dunedin. Photo / Supplied

Abramowicz was also concerned about “aggression” from a male kākā housed with Charlie Girl.

DoC and the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) maintain the bird’s welfare is under control.

MPI’s manager of animal welfare and Nait compliance (South) Peter Hyde confirmed that MPI had conducted several checks.

“MPI animal welfare inspectors have made a number of visits to the Dunedin Botanical Garden aviaries and have not found any breaches of the Animal Welfare Act,” Hyde said.

He added that some of 26-year-old Charlie Girl’s distress behaviours could be linked to habits formed in captivity before her arrival.

DoC’s South Island kākā breed for release programme manager Ash Murphy acknowledged Abramowicz’s concerns but was confident Charlie Girl was being looked after appropriately.

Charlie Girl was housed at the Te Anau Bird Sanctuary for 24 years before being relocated to Dunedin in June. Photo / Supplied

“We have been working with Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary staff and appropriately qualified and experienced wildlife veterinary experts at the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital to understand Charlie’s condition and ensure a good plan is in place to care for her,” he said.

Murphy also said the Dunedin aviary was appropriately sized and had environmental complexity, which provided enrichment opportunities for Charlie and the chance for social interaction with other kākā and future chick-rearing behaviours.

“Ongoing health monitoring by husbandry experts from the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary and wildlife veterinary experts from the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital have not found signs of any injuries or raised other concerns, and Charlie continues to maintain a healthy weight,” Murphy said.

“We encourage the public to allow Charlie the peace and quiet she needs to best settle in, bond with her mate, and enjoy her life at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary.”

DoC hoped Charlie Girl and her mate might breed this season, he said.

South Island kākā Charlie Girl was relocated to the Dunedin Botanic Gardens aviary in June to be a part of DOC's captive breeding programme. Photo / Supplied

“We are continuing to see normal kākā courtship and breeding behaviours between her and the male kākā. These have included the pair investigating the nest box, which we are hopeful means they may breed this season.”

While DoC prefers to keep Charlie Girl at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, Murphy said there were ongoing challenges because of disturbances by advocates.

“It is our preference that Charlie remains at Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary, which is in her best interests,” Murphy said.

“However, the ongoing disturbance of her and aviary staff by members of the Te Anau advocate group means we are considering relocating her.

“Charlie is an excellent mum and foster parent and has raised multiple clutches of chicks previously. Moving her will mean she cannot foster eggs at Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary and contribute to what is otherwise a very successful breed for release programme.”

A decision regarding Charlie Girl’s relocation had yet to be made, he said.

