Police are making inquiries into threatening behaviour at a school on Opuna Rd, Pouto this morning.

Police are making inquiries into threatening behaviour at a school on Opuna Rd, Pouto this morning.

A school in Kaipara District has been placed under a “precautionary” lockdown following threats to harm a staff member this morning.

Police said that they were notified by school staff about a “threatening behaviour” incident around 10am and have made enquiries at a school on Opuna Rd, Pouto.

The Advocate understands that the school officials decided to implement a lockdown after a 42-year-old female, known to the school, had allegedly threatened to kill the principal.

While the threats were made on Wednesday, the woman had intended to act today.

The school principal, who didn’t want herself or the school named, said the claim that the school was in lockdown was a “misunderstanding.”

However, she acknowledged that the school had a “domestic altercation situation” with a family.

“... We did close the school gates and it was because of a precautionary measure for our children before the police got here. And it had nothing to do with the school directly,” she said.

A police spokesperson said that officers were investigating the incident to understand the full circumstances of the situation.

“Prosecution action will be considered if any offences are identified. And the lockdown is expected to remain until the end of the day,” the spokesperson said.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.



