An anti-social neighbour would yell abuse and intimate other Kāinga Ora tenants. Photo / File

A state house tenant has been awarded $5000 after having to live next to a neighbour from hell who had rowdy parties, was abusive and urinated on the fence.

The Auckland tenant took Kāinga Ora to the Tenancy Tribunal after lodging more than 130 complaints against the neighbour in three years.

The renter claimed Kāinga Ora was not taking reasonable steps to stop the neighbour from interfering with their peace and comfort.

The tenant had lived in their Kāinga Ora home and had been a resident at the property since 1998. But, in 2019, a new neighbour moved in.

The neighbour, who was also a tenant of Kāinga Ora, would host loud parties, urinate on the tenant's fence and let their dog defecate on the neighbouring property's lawn.

They also had people living in their garage who would shout abusive language and intimidate the neighbours.

The complainant expressed concern to the landlord on several occasions and even gave the landlord a 14-day notice to address the anti-social behaviours of the neighbour.

At a Tenancy Tribunal hearing on April 4, the tenant produced their complaining emails and messages, backing up the claims with photo and video evidence.

"I have even provided medical certificates regarding the stress and lack of sleep I have had because of the situation with the neighbours," the tenant said.

A spokesperson for Kāinga Ora responded, saying they had visited the neighbour, serving them with breach notices in 2019 and 2022.

"We are now in the process of relocating the neighbour,'" the spokesperson said.

The tenant even wrote to Housing Minister Megan Woods and Associate Minister Peeni Henare and in 2020 complained to police.

But Kāinga Ora wrote back saying there was no independent evidence to support the alleged breaches by the neighbours.

At the hearing, tenancy adjudicator Joon Yi said he did not think Kāinga Ora took all reasonable steps to ensure the neighbour was not interfering with others.

"Kāinga Ora is the last resort for many tenants funded by the state. I accept that it is not always easy to relocate or terminate Kāinga Ora tenants," Yi said.

"However, there is an obligation on Kāinga Ora to take all reasonable steps to ensure that their tenants do not interfere with the reasonable peace, comfort or privacy of each other."

Yi said Kāinga Ora should have served notices to the neighbour.

He recognised the extensive breach of quiet enjoyment and ordered Kāinga Ora to pay $5000 in compensation to the tenant.

Kāinga Ora offered to relocate the complainant, but they declined.