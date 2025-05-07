Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Kāinga Ora sell-off: The location of 840 of Auckland’s most valuable state homes mapped out

By &
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Three adjoining state homes on Amy St, Ellerslie, with council valuations each above $2 million, are part of an estimated $500m sell-off by Kāinga Ora in the coming financial year, with the Herald identifying 841 properties in Auckland that may go on sale.

Three adjoining state homes on Amy St, Ellerslie, with council valuations each above $2 million, are part of an estimated $500m sell-off by Kāinga Ora in the coming financial year, with the Herald identifying 841 properties in Auckland that may go on sale.

Our exclusive analysis maps the streets and suburbs with 841 of Auckland’s most valuable state homes in what could be a treasure map for developers eyeing Kāinga Ora’s sweeping sell-off.

  • A Herald analysis found 841 state homes in inner Auckland with CVs of at least $1.5m that are collectively worth $1.7b and could be among those considered for sale by Kāinga Ora.
  • Developers see many of these properties as ‘goldmines’ because they offer big land sections in sought-after locations.
  • Kāinga Ora plans to reinvest money from home sales in expensive suburbs into building new houses in ‘affordable’ areas.

A Herald analysis has identified 841 of Auckland’s most valuable state homes, worth a combined $1.7 billion, which might be

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand