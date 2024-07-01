“As a result, Mr McKenzie and I have agreed that he will leave the organisation at the end of October this year and that his departure will be treated as a redundancy consistent with the terms of his employment agreement due to a material reduction in the accountabilities of his role.”

In May, Housing Minister Chris Bishop announced the Government would be embarking on a multi-year shake-up of the state housing agency after a highly critical report found the debt-laden agency was facing annual deficits of $700 million.

The report, led by former Prime Minister Sir Bill English, found Kāinga Ora exploited its easy access to Government credit, bingeing on borrowing without giving sufficient heed to the fiscal discipline taking on such immense debts would require.

Bishop said the report found Kāinga Ora was “not financially viable without significant savings as well as funding and financing changes”.

“We have significant concerns about the governance of Kāinga Ora,” Bishop said at today’s post-Cabinet press conference.

“One of the problems has been that Kāinga Ora has had very easy access to debt.”

He indicated a total refresh of the Kāinga Ora board but ruled out a mass sell-off of state houses.

Meanwhile, in his statement to the Herald today, Moutter said McKenzie had “done an excellent job as chief executive... over the last eight years. During that time, he established the new Kāinga Ora organisation [replacing Housing New Zealand], led it through Covid [and] improved tenant outcomes”.

“[He also] built New Zealand’s largest housing construction programme and delivered land that will see tens of thousands of new homes built over the next decade. I wish him well for his career beyond Kāinga Ora,” Moutter said.

