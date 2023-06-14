Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

CEO pay: Highest paid public sector bosses, SOE rankings and new health entities

Duncan Bridgeman
By
8 mins to read
State-sector pay is on the rise again. Herald image

State-sector pay is on the rise again. Herald image

Many of the country’s top state sector and public service bosses have seen their annual pay bounce back from Covid-era reductions, while the top earner has pushed above $1.4 million for the first time.

A

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business