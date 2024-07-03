Kaikoura's Peketa Beach Holiday Park has been thrown a lifeline. Photo / George Heard

There has been a happy ending to Kaikoura’s Peketa Campground’s saga of uncertainty, with the beloved holiday spot set to see another summer.

The owner of the site, Ngāi Tahu has confirmed local iwi Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura will take over the site’s operations.

It followed months of speculation a closure was imminent, amid confirmation the previous private operator’s lease wouldn’t be renewed beyond the end of June.

The decision comes after Newstalk ZB revealed fears among permanent residents they’d be left homeless, concerns from holidaymakers they’d be without their long-term summer spot, and community anxiety that a closure would be a death knell for the local economy.

Chairwoman Hariata Kahu is pleased the tribal property will continue to operate under an entity owned by the hapū.