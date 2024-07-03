Advertisement
Kaikoura’s Peketa Campground to stay open under iwi management

Blake Benny
By
2 mins to read
Kaikoura's Peketa Beach Holiday Park has been thrown a lifeline. Photo / George Heard

There has been a happy ending to Kaikoura’s Peketa Campground’s saga of uncertainty, with the beloved holiday spot set to see another summer.

The owner of the site, Ngāi Tahu has confirmed local iwi Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura will take over the site’s operations.

It followed months of speculation a closure was imminent, amid confirmation the previous private operator’s lease wouldn’t be renewed beyond the end of June.

The decision comes after Newstalk ZB revealed fears among permanent residents they’d be left homeless, concerns from holidaymakers they’d be without their long-term summer spot, and community anxiety that a closure would be a death knell for the local economy.

Chairwoman Hariata Kahu is pleased the tribal property will continue to operate under an entity owned by the hapū.

She acknowledged the land “holds great significance for Ngāti Kurī” and the site, now called Peketā Campground, preserves the importance of the name.

It is good news for those who call the area home, following previous confirmation a potential lifeline was on the cards.

For those wanting a short-term getaway, Kahu confirmed staff are accepting bookings for cabins, and both powered and un-powered sites through phone and email.

The new operators are already beginning preparations for the tourist town’s peak summer season, and asked for patience from the camping community as it gets its systems up and running.

The iwi gave notice to previous operators, Rex and Ruth McCaa, nearly two years ago, citing health and environmental risks from outdated wastewater infrastructure.

Ngāi Tahu group head of strategy and environment, Jacqui Caine emphasised those hurdles remain a priority to address.

She confirmed short-term measures to comply with Environment Canterbury requirements will be developed and implemented, “while viable longer-term options for a compliant wastewater system are fully investigated.”

For now, it’s back to business for Kaikoura’s sole beach-front campground.

Blake Benny is a Christchurch-based reporter with a focus on tourism and social issues, along with general news.

He joined Newstalk ZB in 2022, having previously studied broadcast journalism at the New Zealand Broadcasting School.

You can contact Blake at blake.benny@nzme.co.nz.



