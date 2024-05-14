Peketa Beach Holiday Park, a beloved camping spot for South Island families, faces closure as local iwi landlords opt not to renew the lease, leading to frustration among long-term campers and residents. Video / George Heard

A temporary lifeline for a popular Kaikoura camping ground which is facing closure could be on the horizon.

Long-time campers and permanent residents of the Peketa Beach Holiday Park had been on edge for their future, amid confirmation the operator’s lease wouldn’t be renewed beyond the end of June.

The owner of the site, Ngāi Tahu, gave notice nearly two years ago, citing health and environmental risks from outdated wastewater infrastructure.

Now, local iwi Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura has confirmed it is exploring multiple options for the campground to remain open – with a compliant wastewater system.

Chairwoman Hariata Kahu said while a final call on the site’s future is still to be made, the rūnanga is committed to taking on the management of Peketa’s future from July onwards.

She said the whenua is “of cultural significance to Ngāti Kurī”, and it is focused on exploring sustainable solutions while managing environmental concerns.

Kaikoura’s Peketa Beach Holiday Park is in limbo after Ngai Tahu told owners they will not be renewing its lease. Denise Meadows fears she will become homeless. Photo / George Heard

It is good news for those who call Peketa Beach home, with long-term campers being informed there is no immediate need to leave by June’s end.

But it is a slightly different story for holidaymakers hoping to book a spot for the upcoming school holidays.

Ngāi Tahu group head strategy and influence Jacqui Caine has made it clear the campground won’t be accepting bookings from July onwards for now, while they explore how to transition the management from current operators Ruth and Rex McCaa.

“Ultimately, the future use of this whenua needs to align with the aspirations of mana whenua,” Caine said.

Iwi representatives have met with the McCaas who had previously outlined their concerns not only for themselves, but the entire Peketa community.

Kahu acknowledges the pair have worked hard to create a quality camping experience, since taking on the lease in 2018.

She has pledged to work proactively with the McCaas as their final weeks at Peketa Beach approach -- and keep the community updated when a final call on campground operations is made.

