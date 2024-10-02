Advertisement
Kaikōura snorkelling death: Paora Poihipi remembered as family man who had turned life around

Katie Oliver
By
Multimedia Journalist, Christchurch·NZ Herald·
A Christchurch man who died while snorkelling in Kaikōura is being remembered as “nothing short of a miracle” for the way he turned his life around.

Police were alerted about 4.50pm on Saturday, after Paora Poihipi failed to return from snorkelling. His body was found in the water about 6pm.

Long-time friend and Destiny Church pastor Derek Tait said they grew up together. He watched Poihipi transform his life.

“Us both coming from the same background of violence and alcohol and drugs from a young age … he changed his life, his transformation was nothing short of a miracle,” he said.

“Paroa was the type of guy who was always there for you in the ups and downs … if he said he’d be there, he’d be there,” Tait said.

Paora Poihipi (back right) pictured with Canterbury members of Man Up. Photo / Supplied
Poihipi dedicated his life to his whānau.

“He was a very loving man to his family, to his grandchildren… they seem to soften even the toughest of us,” Tait said.

Poihipi was heavily involved in Man Up Canterbury, a community group dedicated to empowering men and fathers to excel in life.

“Being out among the community with Man Up and having him there helping out… he always wanted to help out with everyone, no matter the time or place,” Tait said.

Missing Christchurch snorkeller Paora Poihipi was found dead in Kaikōura on Saturday.
Regional co-ordinator Tipene Nathan said “his determination for his whānau was next level … he will be missed by us as a movement”.

“We did things together outside of Man Up, we dived together, he taught me a lot about how to dive, how to hunt and gather for our family,” Nathan said.

“He would help us with BBQs and the community events when he could… doing the diving missions in the early hours.”

Other friends of Poihipi also shared their grief online.

“I have no words at all,” one person said.

“We will miss our brother,” said another.

At the weekend Kaikōura Coastguard president Peter Sutton said the recovery of Poihipi was a team effort involving police, a Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Kaikōura Coastguard and Hato Hone St John.

“The Kaikōura Coastguard crew are saddened by the tragedy but pleased that we could contribute to returning the deceased to their whānau. Our thoughts go out to them,” he said.

Katie Oliver is a Christchurch-based multimedia journalist and breaking news reporter.

