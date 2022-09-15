Kaikōura boating tragedy: Police release names of five victims

The rescue effort at Goose Bay. Photo / Supplied

Police have released the names of the five people who died when a boat capsized in Goose Bay, Kaikōura, last weekend.

They were Catherine Margaret Haddock, 65, of Lower Hutt, Susan Jane Cade, 63, also of Lower Hutt, Diana Ruby Stewart, 68, Peter Charles Hockley, 76, and Maureen Patricia Pierre, 75, all of Christchurch.

The 8.5m Fish Kaikōura charter boat, with 11 people on board, capsized shortly after 10am on Saturday, killing five passengers in what was described as "perfect, flat" conditions. The vessel was reportedly struck by a whale.

Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura placed a rāhui from Paia Pt to Omihi campground and 500m from the shore out of respect for those who died.

"This means that there will be no gathering or taking of kaimoana in this area for two weeks.

"To the grieving families and those involved in Saturday's tragedy, our thoughts, prayers, and love are with you. Nga mihi, Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura."

Coastguard Kaikōura acting president Neroli Gold told the Herald they were grateful to accept an offer from Brett Cowan, of Te Rūnanga o Kaikōura, to bless their rescue vessel Kaikōura Rescue and the crew that assisted with the rescue and recovery.

"The blessing helps us to accept what has happened, to grieve, to remember and to begin to move on."

A man stands near the bouquet of flowers placed in the beach at Goose Bay. Photo / Tim Cuff

Heartfelt tributes to those who perished in the accident have continued emerging, including from friends of Cade, who is being remembered as a keen kayaker, photographer and dancer.

Cade's dance teacher Jo Matsis said the Feet with Heat dance academy was devastated to hear of her death.

"I am still in shock. I can't believe it.

"She went so soon. Just last week, she was here at the lesson and she told us next week she's going on her bird-watching trip with the photography club."

Matsis said Cade was a "much-loved" community member in Wellington and was also the president of Hutt Valley Community Dance.

Cade's close friend Cathye Haddock also died in the tragedy.

Photo from a helicopter circling the upturned vessel in Goose Bay with one person seen on the hull. Photo / Supplied

Haddock, who worked at the Ministry of Education and loved the outdoors, had recently joined the photography society, her husband Peter Simpson said.

"When I saw the news report something had gone wrong, I contacted police and came to know," Simpson told Discovery's AM.

Haddock was a real people person, Simpson said.

"She managed to fit everybody in her world.

Education Outdoors New Zealand (EONZ) shared a tribute to Haddock online, saying the organisation was incredibly sad to hear about her passing.

Haddock had "enormously contributed" to outdoor education and was a passionate and highly skilled outdoor educator.

They said she has been a friend, teacher and wise mentor to many, and would be deeply missed.

Hockley was also remembered by his daughter as an avid photographer and an "amazing dad".

She told Stuff her father is believed to have been in the vessel's cabin alongside the four other victims when the incident happened. The family learned of his death late Saturday afternoon.

"We don't even know who else is dead and who else survived. We just know that Dad was one of the ones in the cabin."

Past coworkers of Stewart who was also killed in the incident said she had been doing what she loved when she died.

Dental Place NZ in Mt Maunganui, wrote on Facebook that they were "deeply saddened" to hear their former receptionist of many years had died.

"Ever kind and caring, Diana was an expert photographer with a passion for nature and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences to her family."

Pierre taught at Isleworth School in Bishopdale and her neighbours described her as "quite adventurous". She was a keen photographer and founding member of the Nature Photography Society of New Zealand, which organised the trip.

Pierre's family declined to comment.

