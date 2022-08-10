The Heke St house was "burning end to end" and fanned by a 20-knot wind when firefighters arrived. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A top firefighter says a Northland man saved his partner's life by dragging her out of a burning house.

Kaikohe fire chief Bill Hutchinson said the couple was "very, very lucky" and doubted either would have survived if they had been in the inferno a minute longer.

The alarm was raised about 12.15am on Sunday when the male occupant, who was in a sleepout at the rear of the property, was woken up by heat. His partner had been asleep in the house.

"He could hear her screaming. He jumped out off bed, ran around the house and managed to get inside and get her out. I've got no doubt in my mind that he saved her life. And I'd suggest he was lucky to get out himself," Hutchinson said.

"It was a near miss. I honestly thought there would have been people lost in that one."

When the brigade arrived the house was burning from end to end with a 20-knot northwesterly wind pumping the fire through the dwelling.

A pair of children's bicycles stand in the ruins of the Heke St home. Photo / Peter de Graaf

While the two occupants managed to get out, their dog was not so fortunate and perished in the blaze.

The 111 call for the Heke St fire came just as the Kaikohe brigade was returning from a car crash north of Ōkaihau.

A second crew was roused from bed to fight the fire and a truck was also dispatched from Kerikeri. The crew heading back from the crash arrived at Heke St just five minutes after the first Kaikohe fire truck.

"It was a total loss of the property. They were very, very lucky. Another minute and those people wouldn't have been able to get out," Hutchinson said.

The Advocate understands the couple is currently staying in a motel in Kaikohe.

Their five young children were staying with their grandmother on the night of the fire.

A community relief effort is underway in Kaikohe to find them alternative accommodation and replace their belongings. The family lost all their possessions.

Fire and Emergency NZ is investigating the cause of the fire.

It isn't the only Kaikohe family currently homeless due to fire.

Another family, also with young children, is staying in the same motel after a kitchen fire at an Ōmāpere St home on Monday.

In that case the house had extensive smoke damage and some damage to the roof but is believed to be repairable.