Lachlan Johnson, of Taranaki, defended a charge of murder in the High Court at New Plymouth. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Was it a calculated and chilling murder, or a revenge attack that unintentionally turned fatal?

That is the issue a jury is now considering as they work to determine the fate of Taranaki man Lachlan Johnson, accused of murdering Mitchell Mosen by shooting him in the chest with a semi-automatic shotgun.

Deliberations began for the jury at 3.30pm on Friday, after the prosecution and defence delivered their closing submissions and Justice Helen Cull summed up the case.

Johnson has been defending the murder charge in a retrial that began on Monday in the High Court at New Plymouth.

Mosen died on August 22, 2020, at his Korito Rd address, about 20 kilometres from New Plymouth, following an altercation with Johnson earlier in the day.

Johnson has accepted he killed Mosen but claims it was unintentional.

However in his closings today, prosecutor Justin Marinovich said the Crown did not shy away from placing the murder charge before the court.

Evidence heard during the retrial proved it was an intentional killing, he suggested, before taking exception to defence lawyer Paul Keegan's earlier suggestion that the Crown's "version" of the case was contrived to get a murder conviction.

"We're not trying to get anything, the Crown aren't trying to do anything apart from place the evidence before you."

Such evidence as told to the court was Johnson's level of rage towards Mosen, and Johnson retrieving his loaded shotgun while in that angered state for the purpose of retribution.

"The Crown hasn't contrived that the defendant on getting his shotgun intended to shoot Mitchell Mosen with that shotgun, the evidence is there."

It was heard that Johnson, who also lived on Korito Rd, drove to Mosen's property, barged into his house and pointed the gun at Mosen.

Mitchell Mosen, 30, died as a result of a gunshot wound to his chest. Photo / Supplied

Given that evidence, Marinovich asked the jury to consider what Johnson's intent was in that moment.

"His intent was either to kill Mitchell at that point or to inflict bodily injury knowing if he shoots he's likely to kill him."

The Crown says during a following struggle between the pair, the gun was pushed downwards and six shots were fired by Johnson.

One bullet struck the victim in the right foot, another was the fatal wound to the left side of Mosen's chest, while four other shots sprayed elsewhere.

It was a conscious and intentional act to discharge the firearm, Marinovich said.

When the injured Mosen fell to the ground and called for help, his mother Patricia Mosen, who was a key witness in the retrial, attempted to call 111.

But Johnson tried to take the phone from her, which Marinovich described as a lack of remorse and concern for his victim.

"It's pretty chilling in terms of what's happened at his hands and how he deals with it."

In the defence's final address, Keegan suggested Johnson's plan was to hurt Mosen by shooting him in the foot.

He said Johnson did not intend to shoot him in the chest and he did not intend to kill him.

Johnson shot Mosen in the foot and then the struggle ensued between the pair, during which five shots, including the fatal one, were fired, Keegan claimed.

While the Crown suggested Johnson had full control over the gun during the struggle, Keegan said the entire case was marked by a complete lack of control - and not only in respect to emotions.

"In near pitch-black, two men desperately wrestle for control of a loaded firearm. This was a chaotic and desperate dance over the course of a matter of seconds."

An expert witness had described the gunfire as erratic, Keegan reminded the jury.

If Johnson was in control and filled with murderous intent, why did he waste bullets firing downwards and into the house, he questioned.

"Nothing you've heard, not one piece of evidence tells you that there was a deliberate, calculated, intended shot to the chest."

The jury's deliberations will continue on Monday if it is unable to reach a verdict by the end of Friday.

If it is not satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt Johnson is guilty of murder, a verdict regarding manslaughter would then be considered.