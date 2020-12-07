Juror collapses at Manukau District Court

A person has died at Manukau District Court this afternoon while carrying out their juror duties. Photo / Google

A person has died at Manukau District Court today while carrying out jury duty.

The juror had been sitting in a trial this afternoon and was in the retirement room when they collapsed.

Paramedics were called but the person is understood to have suffered a medical event and died at the scene.

A St John spokesperson confirmed they responded to a call-out at Manukau District Court at 2.28pm and sent an ambulance and the rapid response vehicle.

Ministry of Justice northern regional manager Chris King said court had been adjourned when the juror collapsed in the retirement room this afternoon.

A kaumatua will be on site to bless the room tomorrow, he said.

Staff and jurors who were present at the time of the collapse have also been offered wellbeing support by the ministry.

Knox said their thoughts were with the juror's family at this time.