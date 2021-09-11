Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|PoliticsUpdated

Judith Collins' leadership flagging before Siouxsie Wiles scandal

7 minutes to read
Judith Collins talking about Siouxsie Wiles, Covid-19 science expert. Video / Supplied

Judith Collins talking about Siouxsie Wiles, Covid-19 science expert. Video / Supplied

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

OPINION

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles will not effect a change of leadership in the National Party.

Though the decision of leader Judith Collins to label Wiles a "big, fat hypocrite" was embarrassing for both Collins

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.