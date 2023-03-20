Ashlin Ray Gnida-White grabbed a woman by her hair and repeatedly forced her face into his crotch, the Whanganui District Court has heard. Photo / 123rf

Ashlin Gnida-White’s attempts to dismiss and minimise an indecent assault of a woman were immediately rejected by a judge during his sentencing.

Gnida-White appeared before Judge Jonathan Krebs in the Whanganui District Court on Monday for sentencing after he previously pleaded guilty to indecently assaulting a female, male assaults female and speaking threateningly.

The 29-year-old had been at an address where his victim regularly helped a family friend with household chores on June 20, 2022.

While the victim was sitting in the lounge, Gnida-White approached her, stood over her, grabbed her hair and repeatedly forced her face into his crotch while making lewd comments.

As the woman tried to flee, Gnida-White grabbed her again by the head, pulling it to his face before he licked, bit and kissed the woman while again snarling comments about the sexual act he was going to make her perform.

His victim managed to struggle free, but Gnida-White shoved her and she stumbled across the balcony as she ran to her car before driving away.

Gnida-White continued to yell abusive and threatening comments as she drove off.

“I’m gonna rape you, you f***ing sl**,” he shouted.

Judge Krebs said Gnida-White’s highly offensive and threatening language was an aggravating factor in the attack, which left the victim considerably shaken.

“She had had previous trauma in her life, and what you did to her triggered emotions and made it difficult to sleep,” he said.

The judge noted while being interviewed by a probation officer, Gnida-White had tried to minimise and dismiss what happened, blamed his victim and told them he had only pleaded guilty to get it over and done with.

Judge Krebs immediately pointed out to Gnida-White where the real blame lay.

“She was not at fault, you were at fault. She did nothing wrong.”

Defence lawyer Anna Brosnahan, who had only recently taken over the case, argued a sentence of community detention and intensive supervision would hold Gnida-White accountable for his actions.

Brosnahan submitted the supervision component would allow an extended period of oversight on Gnida-White, who had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism.

She said Gnida-White had some positive attributes and great support from his mother.

During the sentencing process, Judge Krebs also took aim at the writer of a cultural report who he said had exceeded her qualifications and gone beyond what was considered appropriate by offering opinions on the defendant’s psychological and mental health.

Judge Krebs said he would be directing Gnida-White to undertake counseling to address his sex offending as part of the sentence.

“So you don’t find yourself in this situation in the future.”

He noted the defendant was not taking medication for his ADHD, had previously used cannabis and methamphetamine to self-medicate and the bad influence his father and brother had had on his life.

Judge Krebs stepped back from imposing a custodial sentence or one of home detention, and said by sentencing Gnida-White to community detention, he was giving him a chance.

“You need to take it and make sure you get help to go forward as a pro-social person in the community.”

Gnida-White was sentenced to six months’ community detention, with a daily 9pm to 6am curfew, 150 hours of community work and intensive supervision for two years.

He was also ordered to pay his victim $500 emotional harm reparation.