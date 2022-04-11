Lawrence Taurerewa's extensive record of breaching court imposed sentences and protection orders made him unsuitable for home detention, judge rules. Photo / 123RF

Lawrence Taurerewa's attempt to be put in home detention instead of jail time has been rejected by a judge because of the offender's record for disregarding previous court orders.

Lawrence Taurerewa appeared for sentencing in the Whanganui District Court on Monday on one charge each of threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm, assault with a weapon and breaching community work and five of breaching court release conditions.

The police summary of facts states Taurerewa and his victim had been in a relationship for around two months when he attacked her in her home about 3pm on December 30, 2021.

Taurerewa entered the bedroom of the Pitt St home, where the victim was asleep with her son, yelling at her for not letting him inside.

He threatened to kill her before assaulting her with a glass mug and jandal.

The victim suffered bruising to her upper right arm, left shoulder, chin, right temple and behind her right ear from the attack.

When spoken to by police Taurerewa denied he had threatened to kill the woman but admitted he had hit her with the mug, a jandal and his hands.

Defence lawyer Mark McGhie said a suitability assessment of an Auckland address where Taurerewa, who pleaded guilty to the charges, could serve a sentence of home detention had not been completed.

McGhie asked to reserve the right to apply for home detention at a later date when a suitable address was found.

Judge Ian Carter, however, rejected the request, citing Taurerewa's extensive previous history for breaching court sentences and current charges for similar offending.

Taurerewa had failed to charge his GPS electronic monitoring device on a number of occasions in the past and had failed to turn up for his sentence of community work.

A pre-sentence report also deemed Taurerewa as a high risk of re-offending and causing harm to others.

His partner had been affected by the physical injuries she suffered in the attack, causing her to feel insecure and ended the relationship, Judge Carter said.

"She was tired of walking around you on egg shells in her own home and doesn't want to continue the relationship with you."

Judge Carter sentenced Taurerewa to 12 months and one week imprisonment each on the charges of threatening to kill and assault with a weapon, to be served concurrently, and two weeks imprisonment, to be served cumulatively, for breaching his community work.

Taurerewa was convicted and discharged on each charge of breaching his release conditions.