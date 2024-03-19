By RNZ
Business and climate journalist and commentator Rod Oram has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a cycling accident on Sunday.
Oram, who was a journalist for more than 40 years, died on Tuesday afternoon, St Andrews Church - where he attended - confirmed.
A statement from his family said he “passed peacefully”, surrounded by his loved ones.
“We thank you all for your messages, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We hope to respond individually in due time but please understand that right now it’s all a bit overwhelming,” the statement said.
Oram was the inaugural editor of the Business Herald, which was launched in 1997. He came to New Zealand from the UK, where he worked for The Financial Times of London.
