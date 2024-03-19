Rod Oram receives an award at the Qantas Media Awards at Skycity, June 23 2000. Photo / David Hallett

By RNZ

Business and climate journalist and commentator Rod Oram has died as a result of injuries he sustained in a cycling accident on Sunday.

Oram, who was a journalist for more than 40 years, died on Tuesday afternoon, St Andrews Church - where he attended - confirmed.

Rod Oram, pictured in a RNZ studio in 2016. Photo / RNZ/Dru Faulkner

A statement from his family said he “passed peacefully”, surrounded by his loved ones.

“We thank you all for your messages, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. We hope to respond individually in due time but please understand that right now it’s all a bit overwhelming,” the statement said.

Oram was the inaugural editor of the Business Herald, which was launched in 1997. He came to New Zealand from the UK, where he worked for The Financial Times of London.

James Parkinson Finance Director of the Irish parent company (left) with The NZ Herald Business Editor Rod Oram. Photo / Antoine Millett 1999

