Joseph Day and Kelsey Mulcahy in January 2018. Photo / Supplied

More than $100,000 has been raised in just three days for the family of Joseph Day.

Day, a 31-year-old New Zealander, was living in Bristol with his fiancée Kelsey Mulcahy when he disappeared on Tuesday night.

Mulcahy said she had been in contact with him all day, as she was in London at the time. As evening fell, she asked her partner to pull down the blackout blinds in the home they had shared since January.

"His reply was 'will do' and then he stopped responding but before that we were talking about how we were going to go to London in three weeks," Mulcahy told Nine Newspapers.

Day's body was recovered from Avon Gorge three days later, devastating Mulcahy and the rest of Day's friends and family.

In an effort to help, close friend Hayley Cashmore started a Givealittle page to assist in repatriating Day's body, assisting a police investigation and help with any other costs associated with the tragedy.

At the time of writing the page has raised $104,815 and continues to rise.

Yesterday, Mulcahy shared a heartbreaking tribute to her late partner on social media, saying she would always be "Mrs Day" in her heart.

"Empathetic, creative, funny, generous, humble, kind, clever, protective, gentle. The most handsome guy in every room by a mile," Mulcahy said.

Joseph Day's body was recovered from Avon Gorge. Photo / Supplied

"The most beautiful heart and goofy laugh and smile. Committed to becoming a better version of yourself every single day."

Mulcahy also shared a gallery of photos of her late partner, saying she would "take a lifetime of this agony for one more day with you".

Friends of Day have also spoken out about what a wonderful man he was.

Cricketer Josh Tasman-Jones had known Day since he was 5 – and Day had recently been a groomsman in his wedding.

Tasman-Jones said Day was "genuine and loyal" - a kind, softly spoken man who lived by his morals - the sort of person you could trust to be there for you.

Day formerly worked at TVNZ as a cameraman. A spokesperson for TVNZ has said Day was a much-loved member of the broadcaster's whānau.

"He was an immensely talented man, full of warmth and kindness. We are devastated by this news. Our thoughts are with his family during this terrible time. We will be respecting their right to privacy and will not be commenting further," the company said.