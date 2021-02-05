John Moreton named as man who died in Christchurch workplace fall

John James Moreton, 56, of Christchurch, fell and died while working at a business in Sydenham around 11am yesterday.

A man who died after falling while painting a roof in Christchurch yesterday has been named by police.

John James Moreton, 56, of Christchurch, fell and died while working at a business in Sydenham around 11am yesterday.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

WorkSafe has been notified and a spokeswoman said inquiries were underway into the circumstances of the incident.

"We understand the victim fell from a height," a WorkSafe spokeswoman said yesterday.

"We are making initial inquiries to establish what our next steps might be, including whether an investigation will be launched."

Moreton's business partner told Stuff that Moreton was a "fantastic worker, great friend, husband and father".