Despite a firearms officer having the “hairs raise on the back of her neck” after spotting shooting victim Joel Buckley at a buy-back event, the woman’s concerns were not directly passed on to her boss.
The firearms officer, who is yet to give evidence in a Hamilton inquest into Buckley’s 2021 death, also told a senior officer that the 42-year-old was “a man who would be very capable of harming a lot of people with a firearm”.
Buckley was shot dead by police in his car outside his O’Donohue St apartment in Hamilton after firing on them with his AK47-style firearm when they came to speak to him about claims he owned illegal firearms and had been threatening his estranged wife’s new partner.
An Independent Police Conduct Authority report into his death on July 14, 2021, found the fatal shooting was justified, but there were “significant” firearm licensing failures, including giving back a seized weapon to the shooter and not acting on earlier concerning behaviour.
Former Waikato district firearms unit boss Richard Plas told coroner’s counsel Chris Gudsell that he hadn’t been made aware of his colleague’s comments but added that there wasn’t a lot that he could have done with it anyway.
That was partially due to not wanting to “judge a book by its cover”, but also, to being careful about what was written in the NIA (national police database) as it can used as evidence in court proceedings.
Earlier, Genevieve Haszard, counsel for Buckley’s estranged partner, asked him whether he had been told about the firearms officer’s statements.
Plas said he hadn’t and it was instead reported to a senior sergeant in charge of the unit at the time.
Haszard questioned Plas about the circumstances of Buckley being able to hand back his former partner’s firearms licence by simply telling the firearms office that she had been treated for mental health.
“We didn’t necessarily confirm that it was just what Mr Buckley told us,” he said.
Haszard then clarified that the unit was happy to accept Buckley’s former partner’s firearms licence without checking with her, and also his giving their gun safe to a friend to look after who didn’t have a firearm licence.
“Does this office now still take the word of people?” she asked. Plas said he couldn’t comment as he didn’t work in the Waikato office any more.
However, when pressed again, Plas said there was “a big element of trust that [licence holders] will behave appropriately”.