Jody Direen live in concert.

Country singer Jody Direen can't wait to perform at the upcoming Kāpiti Food Fair.

The headline act was meant to perform at last year's fair, but the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

But with most Covid-19 rules removed, the fair is now all-go, with a date set for Saturday, December 3 at Mazengarb Reserve, Paraparaumu.

Visiting the coast has a lot of appeal for Direen.

"It has been on my bucket list forever.

"I've heard about the friendly people, sandy beaches, and spectacular landscapes, so I'm excited to finally be on my way.

"Not only do I get to visit and experience the heart and soul of the Kāpiti community, but I get to perform as part of the Kāpiti Food Fair, an iconic, family-friendly event."

Asked what fairgoers could expect from her, Direen said, "A memorable show, upbeat, uplifting, original, with a few covers in the mix, too."

Direen is an original artist who has four albums to her name and who's previously won the Aotearoa Music Awards Tui for Best Country Artist.

"I still play the odd few covers as part of my shows for fun, though.

"I write my own songs, collaborate with other writers, and have also recorded other songwriter's songs.

"I have some great friends in Nashville and Australia who are full-time songwriters, and so will record their songs, too."

Direen's musical background started at a young age, including at Mount Aspiring College, Wanaka, where she says there was "a fabulous music culture".

Jody Direen.

"I was always involved in school productions, theatres and concerts."

Her late grandmother Shirley Guy was also a key influence, as she loved country music, played the guitar, and sang all the time.

"She taught me how to play the guitar, and if she hadn't done that, perhaps I never would have found my voice or my love for music.

"My parents have always been huge advocates for country music, too.

"I also have cousins on both sides of my family who are artists, so I guess it's in our family.

"It led to country music because of my early influences.

"Also, because I was attracted to a rural style of life, I went off to study agriculture and worked on farms before becoming a full-time recording artist.

"And I think that naturally, in the rural New Zealand environment and communities, more people are listening to country music.

"Although that is changing now, and it's certainly getting strong in the cities, too."

Direen said technically her genre was country-pop/rock, "although the lines are pretty blurred when it comes to genres these days, which makes it super fun."

Jody Direen.

"Country music is an incredibly broad genre now.

"Some of my songs, particularly in the earlier days, have a little more twang, but then I also have songs that you would liken to straight pop or pop/rock.

"I love all kinds of music and I suppose that naturally shines throughout my albums.

"Most of what I write and record is upbeat, but I definitely always blend in some downtime during my shows too.

"My early influencers were Shania Twain, Dixie Chicks, The Eagles, Queen, The Corrs."

Direen, who is signed internationally with ABC Music, has performed at some of the Southern Hemisphere's biggest festivals and has shared the stage with global stars such as the late Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and more.