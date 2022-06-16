Joanne Ingham's funeral to be held in Lyall Bay this morning

Joanne Ingham was found dead last week. Photo / File

A small group of mourners have shown up at a Lyall Bay church to farewell Joanne Ingham.

Ingham was found dead in the early hours of the morning at the Harbour City Motor Inn last week, and police are treating her death as unexplained.

In an obituary notice, she is described as being "a much loved mother, sister, aunty and daughter" who would be "greatly missed".

"She rests now peacefully."

Ingham and her twin sister Sarah first came to international attention in 1997 when they were aged 18.

They stowed away on a Malaysian container ship and claimed to have jumped overboard before surviving wimming through crocodile-infested waters in Queensland. The pair spent two weeks in the wilderness, surviving on shellfish.

Their tale dominated world headlines and led to them receiving a hefty payment to appear on the Paul Holmes TV show.

Two years later the twins travelled to Malaysia and were both married and had children. Ingham became a devoted Muslim wife, but in 2004 she brought her children back to New Zealand on holiday.

The hotel where Ingham's body was found. Photo / File

In recent years, she had struggled with alcohol addiction and appeared in court for a string of minor offences, including stealing tobacco.

Ingham's ex-husband Hanafi Bin Salleh told the Herald last week he was still in the dark about what happened to his ex-wife.

Speaking from his home in Malaysia, Salleh said he'd spoken to his eldest son Shayden, 22, who lives in Nelson, and was in email contact with his youngest son Jamie, 18.

"They are very upset, deeply saddened of course."

Salleh, who married Ingham in Malaysia in 1999, said he had not seen his sons for several years and was trying to book a flight to New Zealand to attend Ingham's funeral and support their sons.