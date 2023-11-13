Jewish restaurateur and pro-Palestine protester in Auckland has her Instagram account closed

Owner of Ima resturant, Yael Shochat. Photo / Babiche Martens

The pro-Palestine, Jewish owner who runs Ima restaurant in downtown Auckland, Yael Shochat, and her daughter, each had their Instagram account closed on Saturday amid rising tensions over Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip.

Shochat and her daughter, Abigail Allan, are involved in Jews Against Occupation, a group advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, and attended pro-Palestine rallies in Auckland.

Schochat said the accounts were closed at the same time about noon on Saturday. Her account was for Ima in Fort St, which has 7200 followers and is set to suffer financial consequences because social media is an important vehicle for promoting events at the Middle Eastern restaurant and catering business.

“It is how I talk to my customers. It is my megaphone,” she said.

Shochat said she had been very outspoken about her views towards Israel’s actions in Gaza, saying the Jewish community does not dine at her restaurant.

“I don’t care. I’m not opening my restaurant to the Jewish community,” she said.

The restaurateur said it was hard to know who was responsible for closing the two social media accounts.











