The Jetstar New Zealand sale runs until May 5. Photo / Supplied

Jetstar is offering cut-price fares as low as $26 between main centres across New Zealand.

The domestic carrier has dropped the price of a one-way ticket from Auckland to Christchurch or Wellington, to $26.

Other services between key centres range from $35 to $55.

The airline said travel dates vary per route and include early June through to mid-December.

The Jetstar New Zealand sale runs until midnight on Thursday.