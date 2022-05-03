Early childcare teachers 'are constantly looking over their shoulders' for the next inspection. Photo / Dean Purcell, File

Poor reviews

Re: "Child farming, not true childcare" (NZ Herald, May 2), I have retired after almost 40 years running a high quality, small Early Childhood Centre and have watched a system with responsive inspectors arriving at random three to four times a year, allowing relaxed, loving teachers to focus on the children change to a regime wherein teachers are constantly looking over their shoulders at the largely unsupportive Education Review Office.

Since 2013, I have twice had to hire a prestigious law firm to correct egregious ERO reviews. On being challenged, the reviewers were unable to substantiate their subjective findings with probative evidence. Two out of three inaccurate reviews suggest something very wrong with the system and speak of a misuse of power which does nothing to improve the quality of early childhood education.

In my most recent challenge, the reviewers were so ignorant of the skills underlying pre-school learning that the terms "visual-motor integration" and "auditory memory" were transcribed by a clearly underqualified reviewer as "visual monitor integration" and, even worse, "ordinary memory".

Three of four of my utterly dedicated teachers were left feeling demoralised, misunderstood and unappreciated and none of them is in any hurry to return to a permanent teaching position.

Valerie Morrison, Stanley Pt.

ERO's response

The key role of the Education Review Office (ERO) is the impartial and objective monitoring and evaluation of the delivery of pre-tertiary education in its institutions. Reviews in early learning services are focused on accountability (including compliance with regulatory requirements), education improvement, and knowledge generation (where education is translated into achievement).

ERO reviewers are fully qualified early childhood education teachers, with a range of experience in different settings. Our reviewers are well qualified to make judgements on the care and education of children in the early learning settings, supported by a robust system to ensure our judgements are substantiated and accurate.

In every review, a draft report is sent to allow managers and licensees to raise issues or provide comments before the final report is made public on our website. Services may also raise concerns about their reviews directly with ERO. Where ERO identifies non-compliance, many services respond quickly to address the issues.

Just fair

If NZ's wealthy and uber-wealthy are not paying their fair share of tax, surely a wealth tax that requires them to do so, is fair and just?

Being mates of Christopher Luxon or big donors to the National Party are not good reasons to let them off.

Roger Laybourn, Hamilton.

Abysmal performance

Re: Doug Steiner's recent assertions on immigration (NZ Herald, April 25), decades of anaemic economic growth combined with strong population growth fuelled by immigration explain our undeniable economic decline.

In 1950 New Zealanders enjoyed the world's fourth-highest per capita income. Of the 30 or so nations in the developed world, we now languish in the lowest quartile with Spain and Portugal. Economic success?

Denmark and Argentina (a vibrant, immigrant nation) have a $530 billion economy shared by 5 and 45 million respectively. Hence Denmark's very high per capita income. And Argentina's very low per capita income (five times lower than New Zealand).

Russia and Belarus are totally irrelevant. The GDP metric by itself is totally obsolete.

Singapore and the Nordic nations are the best comparatives. And by comparison, our performance on every economic and social metric is abysmal.

Ireland, the UK, Canada and Australia have all abandoned business migration schemes after finding little benefit for host nations.

The UK's House of Lords recently reported no systematic evidence could be found that immigration creates significant dynamic benefits for the UK's resident population.

John Gascoigne, Karapiro.

Safe passage

The airline industry is proud to characterise itself as one of the safest forms of transportation in the world. Millions of people daily without any of them getting killed in the process.

One of the biggest reasons for this safety record is an attitude that one crash is one too many. So when one does happen, there is an investigation into why and how it slipped through every safety measure in place, and how those safety measures could be tuned to avoid a repeat.

Perfection might not be achievable, but improvement is always possible.

And as air travel shows, it's an attitude that works. One crash is one crash too many. Or, in other words, aim for a target of zero.

Morgan L. Owens, Manurewa.

Thankless children

There are many children in developing countries who would appreciate the gift of free education and access to the free community library service.

"How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is to have a thankless child," wrote William Shakespeare.

It is also a privilege and a choice to have children and it is not the government's responsibility to provide the basic needs of feeding and clothing young ones.

With parental choice comes parental responsibility.

E Smith, Waitakere.

Speaking clearly

Correspondent James Archibald commented (NZ Herald, May 2) on his frustration at Nanaia Mahuta speaking in political gobbledygook and double-speak when trying to explain the Three Waters proposal.

I agree, but always remind myself that when one knows what one is talking about, then they can afford to use language that everyone understands.

Warwick Maxwell, Remuera.

Notify and consult?

The recent article "Maunga authority delivers on co-governance" (NZ Herald, April 29), is noticeable more for its omissions than its inclusions.

A recent Appeal Court decision found serious issues with the activities of the Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA) and its partners the Auckland Council – a verdict that halted the tree felling project to eradicate almost all the exotic trees.

The TMA article states "award-winning integrated management plan... rigorous consultation, including public notifications and hearings", and "the authority is comfortable it has fulfilled all its obligations to notify and consult". The unanimous Appeal Court decision disagrees: "The proposal to remove the trees was not made plain in the initial IMP... the public consultation that took place did not properly inform the public about what was intended."

Many projects haven't eventuated – and with ratepayer-funded costs of tens of millions of dollars each year, a much higher level of transparency and consultation is demanded if this co-governance model stands any chance of success.

John Clark, Glen Eden.

Disdainful treatment

The Court of Appeal unanimously ruled that neither the Tūpuna Maunga Authority (TMA) nor Auckland Council had adequately consulted. Rather than take the opportunity to build bridges and communicate with communities, the TMA has doubled down and applied to appeal the decision.

Despite its precarious financial situation, Auckland Council approved the budget for the appeal. It also looks set to grant the TMA an additional $2 million over last year's operational budget at a time it is selling parks and cutting services across the city. Around $1.5 million is directly earmarked for tree-felling but the true costs will likely be far higher.

At every stage, the TMA - enabled by Auckland Council - has refused to communicate with integrity and treated local communities with disdain. If this is a model for successful co-governance, then heaven help us all.

Anna Radford, Mt Albert.

Maunga support

I can vouch for the fact that the co-governance model as adopted by the Tūpuna Maunga Authority (NZ Herald, April 29) is working.

Mt Victoria/Takarunga was a scruffy, weed-infested place with worn paths and bike tracks when the authority took over the job of looking after Auckland's volcanic cones.

Now the maunga is well cared for, there are new paths, most of the weeds have gone, as well as the cars. The place is a safe and serene haven from the noise and danger of cars.

There is still work ahead to rid Mt Victoria of the wilding oaks and other exotics that have sprung up everywhere but the TMA has shown it respects and cares for this beautiful place.

The aim to get Unesco World Heritage status for the city's maunga is laudable and doable under its governance.

Margot McRae, Devonport.

No more tears

What has happened to Kiwi brown onions?

I peeled and sliced 25 of them at the weekend and shed not a single tear. I didn't even suffer a slight sting.

I used to have to pause and mop my eyes when I chopped a couple of onions.

Is it just the time of year or has the pungency been bred out of the modern brown onion?

Nancy Potter, Remuera.

Short & sweet

On arrival

Discrimination against Aussies has gone too far. My friend arrived from Australia in April, and did not receive a welcome Peanut Slab like the NZ visa-holders who arrived on May 1 Elena Inta, Henderson

On tax

Labour is now eating itself in a new tax-feeding frenzy. Steve Dransfield, Karori.

On climate

Forget the cost of light rail to the airport. With climate change projecting a massive rise in the high-water mark, we'll be able to take a ferry from Māngere to Britomart, via the Tāmaki River. M. Evans, Tāmaki.

On inflation

The Emeritus Professor of Economics at Auckland University believes increasing interest rates as a means to counter inflation will "lay waste to the economy at large". Hallelujah,

I wonder if the Reserve Bank reads the Herald? Barrie Graham, Remuera.

On offenders

If we don't collectively take action to lift people and families out of the poverty and despair that they live in, today's young offenders will be tomorrow's parents of young offenders. Peter Topzand, Whangārei.

On McCahon

There's some that like pictures of women; there's some that like horses best; but me I like pictures of sailing ships; and you can have all the rest. Brian Cuthbert, Army Bay.

The Premium Debate

New Zealand's brain drain

Apparently, we have a head start because of our environment, education, innovation, and hospitality, yeah right. Education standards are slipping and we do not rate highly in terms of innovation. Ralph S.

What we need is less reliance on the mass immigration policy of the last 20 years. More quality rather than quantity is needed. Kahu K.

Migration is fluid and volatile at the best of times. Yes, NZ is likely to see lots of pent up departures - no problem in the big scheme of things as long as we also have inflows. Inflows have traditionally been driven by international events such as security and wars, pestilence, political upheaval, economic downturn, etc. Given these are stalking the world in spades at this time I would think we could attract many northern Europeans (as we did when Chernobyl blew) if we mutually want that to occur. NZ is blessed with opportunity and energy and we are positioned well away from centres of global tension. We are all - even Tangata Whenua - immigrants and the talent that we can attract, if we want it, is widely available. Gavin M.

Halt divisive policies, get a bit stronger on law and order, get serious about education, make more requirements for getting on to and staying on public funding of living. Mathilde T.