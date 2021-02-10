Jet skiing real estate agent Ricky Cave not charged over dolphin incident

A high-flying real estate agent who drove a jet ski through a pod of dolphins has been reminded of marine rules but not charged.



Aucklander Ricky Cave came under fire last month when he posted a video to Instagram of a jet ski travelling around 22km/h as dolphins swam around it.

A member of the public contacted the Department of Conservation after seeing the video online.

DoC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain said after an investigation, Cave was interviewed, and co-operated fully.

"DOC is satisfied that in this instance no offending occurred.



"They have been issued with a letter reminding them of the rules when using a jet ski near marine mammals."



Cave did not respond to requests for comment.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, was taken off Pauanui, Coromandel, on a weekend in January.

A breach of the Marine Mammals Protection Regulations can incur a penalty of between $400 and $600 or be prosecuted through the courts.

DoC's advice

Boaties, jet skiers, and others on the water and coastlines around New Zealand should not travel faster than idle or "no wake" speed within 300m of marine mammals such as whales, dolphins or seals.

They should approach from a direction that is parallel and slightly to the rear and should not circle the marine mammals, obstruct their path or cut through groups.

The vessel should also slowly idle away.

With dolphins in particular, the skipper can gradually increase speed to outdistance dolphins but it should not exceed 10 knots (18km/h) until they are more than 300m away.