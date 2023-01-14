Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Jessie Guranathan: Rebelling against the drinking culture

Jessie Gurunathan
By
4 mins to read
It’s ok to question and challenge the status quo over alcohol.

It’s ok to question and challenge the status quo over alcohol.

Telling someone you’re sober used to be social suicide when I was growing up.

It was like a deathly silence would fall upon the room full of party-goers as they’d stare in utter disbelief at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand