Jellicoe Park death: Police to provide update to Manurewa, Auckland homicide

Counties Manukau Police will shortly provide an update into the homicide investigation of a young man who died in a South Auckland park last weekend.

The victim, a 21-year-old, has not been named yet.

The young man and his friends were socialising and playing music in Jellicoe Park before the incident and despite efforts to save him, the man later died.

Police lodged an appeal for anyone who saw anything suspicious around 11pm to 11.30pm on Saturday, October 3, to come forward earlier in the week.

Acting Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin will address the media at a stand-up outside Manukau Police Station at 2.30pm with an update on the investigation, called Operation Preston.

Earlier in the week, Adkin said the enquiry team had spoken to a number of people in relation to the young man's death.

Police attending to the incident in Manurewa. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police have fielded several calls from members of the public and our detectives are currently working through this information," Adkin said.

"We are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding this man's death and we urge anyone with any information about what has taken place to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321 and mention Operation Preston."

Information can also be passed on anonymously by phoning Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Emergency services, including two ambulances, rushed to the scene in Manurewa shortly after 11pm on Saturday and tried to revive the unresponsive male.

Cordons were quickly put in place around Jellicoe Park and police cars were clustered around the intersection with Hasley Rd.

A post-mortem was taking place on Monday and the scene examination at Jellicoe Park had been completed.

There isn't thought to be any risk to the public, Adkin said earlier in the week.