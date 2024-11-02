Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post endorsement debacle highlights media bias issues - Heather du Plessis-Allan

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Jeff Bezos. Photo / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos. Photo / Getty Images

THREE KEY FACTS

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the Drive host for Newstalk ZB.

OPINION

Yonks ago while I was still at university, veteran journo John Campbell publicly admitted he was a leftie. He’d voted for the Alliance he confessed. He was saying it because pretending the media didn’t have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand