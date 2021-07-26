Jaw broken in alleged assault over digital ordering screen at Queenstown McDonald's

Two Invercargill men are expected to appear on assault charges in the Queenstown District Court today after an incident at a Queenstown McDonald's early on Saturday.
Sergeant Simon Matheson said a 20-year-old man was charged with injuring with intent and a 19-year-old charged with assault following the incident at the Camp St restaurant about 2.45am.
The pair were attempting to place an order using a touch screen when another male made a comment they took exception to, Sgt Matheson said.
Read More
- Man arrested after six police cars 'jumped on' and damaged in Queenstown - NZ Herald
- Person assaulted in fight over Euro 2020 football in Queenstown - police - NZ Herald
- Sexual assaults in Queenstown increasing - police - NZ Herald
- Queenstown Mayor Jim Boult hits out at Easter disorderly behaviour - NZ Herald
After an altercation inside the restaurant, a security guard was allegedly assaulted outside the premises, sustaining a fractured jaw.