Jaw broken in alleged assault over digital ordering screen at Queenstown McDonald's

Two Invercargill men are expected to appear on assault charges in the Queenstown District Court today after an incident at a Queenstown McDonald's early on Saturday. Photo / NZH

Two Invercargill men are expected to appear on assault charges in the Queenstown District Court today after an incident at a Queenstown McDonald's early on Saturday. Photo / NZH

Two Invercargill men are expected to appear on assault charges in the Queenstown District Court today after an incident at a Queenstown McDonald's early on Saturday.

Sergeant Simon Matheson said a 20-year-old man was charged with injuring with intent and a 19-year-old charged with assault following the incident at the Camp St restaurant about 2.45am.

The pair were attempting to place an order using a touch screen when another male made a comment they took exception to, Sgt Matheson said.

After an altercation inside the restaurant, a security guard was allegedly assaulted outside the premises, sustaining a fractured jaw.