Person assaulted in fight over Euro 2020 football in Queenstown - police

A police spokesperson said they were notified of a minor assault on Athol St at midday on Monday. Photo / Supplied

A person has been injured during what appears to be a brawl in central Queenstown after England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

One person had been taken to hospital and one person had been taken into custody, they said.

A witness told the Herald the fight happened outside the Brazz Bar.

The bar declined to comment.