Person assaulted in fight over Euro 2020 football in Queenstown - police

A person has been injured during what appears to be a brawl in central Queenstown after England were beaten on penalties by Italy in the Euro 2020 final.
A police spokesperson said they were notified of a minor assault on Athol St at midday on Monday.
One person had been taken to hospital and one person had been taken into custody, they said.
A witness told the Herald the fight happened outside the Brazz Bar.
The bar declined to comment.