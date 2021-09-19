Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: Navigate unit at Christchurch Men's prison offers hope

By Jarrod Gilbert
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Called the Navigate initiative, participants live in self-care units on the prison grounds for 6-12 months pre-release, to prepare for live on the outside. Photo / NZH

Called the Navigate initiative, participants live in self-care units on the prison grounds for 6-12 months pre-release, to prepare for live on the outside. Photo / NZH

OPINION:

You find a lot of things in prison, but optimism is rarely one of them. Yet the day my colleague Ben Elley and I wandered into the Navigate unit at Christchurch Men's prison, that's what we were struck by. Optimism.

The men we met had been in prison a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand