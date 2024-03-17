Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: Is it wrong to accept gang donations?

By Dr Jarrod Gilbert
5 mins to read
Head Hunter motorcycle gang members ride out for the funeral procession of gang member Trinity Duffy aka James Helu near the Waikumete Cemetery in west Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph 06 March 2023 NZH 16Jul23 - NZH 23Jul23 - A Head Hunter gang member.

Head Hunter motorcycle gang members ride out for the funeral procession of gang member Trinity Duffy aka James Helu near the Waikumete Cemetery in west Auckland New Zealand Herald photograph 06 March 2023 NZH 16Jul23 - NZH 23Jul23 - A Head Hunter gang member.

OPINION

Last week, a story broke about the Head Hunters donating money from a motorcycle ride to a volunteer fire brigade.

All hell then broke loose, with the Government and Fire Emergency New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand