The Minister of Police says gangs are trying to legitimise themselves and improve their public relations by donating thousands of dollars to a volunteer fire brigade.

In a social media post since removed, Wellsford Volunteer Fire Brigade said it was “very grateful” for receiving a $2500 donation following the annual “Outlaw Motorcycle Run”, organised by the Head Hunters North Motorcycle Club.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell said: “When it comes to receiving donations from criminal organisations, you should avoid that at all costs because you do not know where that money comes from.”

The Head Hunters’ stunt was an attempt to improve their reputation amid a government crackdown, Mitchell said.

“The gangs know there is a lot of heat coming their way. They know that we’re serious about suppressing them and getting on top of gang-related violence, and I would say that this is probably a response to try and do some sort of PR [public relations] work.

“The gangs are quite sophisticated now in how they run their public relations. I think that this is probably very clearly an example of that,” he said.

The Wellsford brigade would not comment when contacted and referred the Herald to Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz).

A Fenz spokesperson said it “does not support volunteer fire brigades accepting donations from parties associated with organised crime groups”.

“We will be conveying this clear message to all our people.”

While the Wellsford brigade is part of Fenz, it is a separate legal entity and receives donations in an independent capacity.

“We will be working with the brigade to assist them with next steps,” Fenz said.

Internal Affairs Minister Brooke van Velden told the Herald she understood work was being conducted to return the funds following “several negative comments and public complaints”.

Fire brigades should not accept donations from gangs, van Velden said.

“Violent gangs are a scourge on our communities,” she said.

The brigade said it was continuing to raise funds to purchase an all-terrain vehicle to increase its capability to access off-road locations.

“We provide our service to all those in our community. We are very grateful to have that support returned,” they said.

“Our supportive community is what helps us continue to do what we do.”

The outlaw motorcycle gang culture in New Zealand is large and biker gang violence is viewed as a growing problem.

The Government has proposed anti-gang laws that would include a ban on gang patches in public places and give police extra powers to stop gang members congregating.



