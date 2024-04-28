Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Jarrod Gilbert: History of the Three Strikes policy interesting, but the history it upends is more important

By Jarrod Gilbert
4 mins to read
The history of the Three Strikes policy is incredibly interesting, but the history it seeks to upend is more important. Photo / Dean Purcell

The history of the Three Strikes policy is incredibly interesting, but the history it seeks to upend is more important. Photo / Dean Purcell

OPINION

This history of the Three Strikes policy is incredibly interesting, but the history it seeks to upend is more important.

With its baseball terminology, Three Strikes came out of the US, and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand