The family of Isabella Bolton, 21, who was one of the two New Zealanders killed in an avalanche while backcountry skiing in Hokkaido, Japan say she was “full of vitality and passion for life”.

Japanese police confirmed to the New Zealand Embassy that two New Zealanders died in an avalanche in Mt Yotei, Japan, on Monday.

A third New Zealander was also injured in the incident.

In a statement to the Herald Isabella Bolton’s family confirmed she had been killed.

Isabella Bolton’s family confirmed she had been killed. Photo / Supplied by family

“It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of our beloved Isabella Bolton, 21, in an avalanche accident in Hokkaido, Japan on Monday 11th March.

“Born in Watford, England, Isabella grew up in Diamond Harbour and Heathcote Valley, attending Rangi Ruru Girls High School,” the statement said.

“Isabella was full of vitality and passion for life. Her adventurous spirit and love for skiing and the outdoors led her to study for a Diploma in Outdoor Adventure Guiding in Banff, Canada.”

Isabella worked on ski fields in Canada, Tekapo and Wanaka, and in November 2023 travelled to Japan to pursue a job in Niseko, where she has thrived as a ski guide. Photo / Supplied by family

The family said Isabella worked on ski fields in Canada, Tekapo and Wanaka, and in November 2023 travelled to Japan to pursue a job in Niseko, where she has thrived as a ski guide.

The family extended their “deepest sympathy” to the family and friends of her fellow colleague and friend whose life was also tragically lost.

“And to extend our gratitude to those who tried to save Isabella, and the local authorities.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson earlier confirmed to the Herald they were aware of the “tragic incident”.

“Following the avalanche, Japanese police have confirmed that two New Zealanders have sadly passed away.

“The New Zealand Embassy has offered consular support to the families of those involved,” the spokesperson said. No further comment would be provided due to privacy reasons.

Japanese police told local media that emergency services in the town of Kutchan received a call for help at about 11am.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were reportedly taken in an unresponsive state to hospital, where they were pronounced dead. A third person was injured.

According to snow sport news website Snow Brains, the man and woman were buried under the snow.

The third individual sustained a shoulder injury, but is conscious, the Japan Times reported.

Local media reported the group of six were friends who lived around Niseko.

The Japan Times also reported the Sapporo District Meteorological Observatory stated that no avalanche warning was issued for the Mt Yotei area, nor was it snowing heavily around the time of the incident.

The estimated snowfall for the 48-hour period through the time of the incident was between 5 to 10cm, not conducive to avalanche conditions.

Another local news outlet, the Japan News reported that another avalanche was struck at 12.40pm on Monday at Mt Iwao-nupuri, about 15km west of Mt Yotei.

According to the local fire department, one person believed to be a foreign national was injured at the site.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been contacted to confirm the nationality of the person injured in the second avalanche.



